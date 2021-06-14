Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Raised by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

