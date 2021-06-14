Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

