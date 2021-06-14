Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the May 13th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 800.4 days.

MLSPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLSPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.