Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

