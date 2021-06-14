Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of EVBG opened at $124.34 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.24.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

