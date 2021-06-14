Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,262 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB opened at $67.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

