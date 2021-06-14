Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,210 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

