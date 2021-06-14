Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,490 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $53.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

