Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,358 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter.

PDP opened at $87.71 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

