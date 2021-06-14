Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 234.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 175,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

