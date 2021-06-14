Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $631,965.63 and $105,457.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00152954 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00650437 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.