MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

In related news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

