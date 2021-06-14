M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $203,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $661.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $672.44.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
