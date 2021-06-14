M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $203,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $661.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

