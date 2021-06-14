MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $720,836.29

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $720,836.29 and $131.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,901,311 coins and its circulating supply is 138,599,383 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.