Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

MBOT opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

