Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 138 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $147.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

