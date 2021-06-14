Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $54.78 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

