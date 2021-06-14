Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

PINS stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

