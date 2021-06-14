Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $54.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

