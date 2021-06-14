Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,284 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

