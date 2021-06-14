Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 235,912 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

