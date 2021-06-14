Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 9,277 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSAQU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

