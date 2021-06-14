Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $458,000 in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Aegion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aegion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.99 on Monday. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

