Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $38,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nokia by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

