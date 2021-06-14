Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,430.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,441.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

