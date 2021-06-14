Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.74 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

