Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,696.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.14 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

