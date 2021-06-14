Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,236. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

