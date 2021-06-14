Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

NYSE PANW opened at $365.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

