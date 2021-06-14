ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $468.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.40 million and the lowest is $457.78 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $93,957,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.