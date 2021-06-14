Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $40,237.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

