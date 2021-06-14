Morgan Stanley Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.94.

FRC opened at $190.77 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

