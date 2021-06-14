MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

