Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Sells £357,053.55 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,241.85 ($16.22) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The stock has a market cap of £660.08 million and a PE ratio of 52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,205.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.