Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 342.3% in May

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on MURGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

