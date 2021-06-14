Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $71,614.80 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $71,614.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,537,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $8,249.04.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 101 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $10,273.72.

NTRA stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

