National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.
Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.53. The company had a trading volume of 764,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
