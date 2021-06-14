National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.86.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.53. The company had a trading volume of 764,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

