NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.54. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought a total of 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391 over the last quarter.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

