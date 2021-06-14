NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,236,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 6,754,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBSPF. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.