Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $41.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.50. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

