Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 103 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,247.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $713.23 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.