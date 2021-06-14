Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 1,656 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOSL opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

