Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 1,841 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

