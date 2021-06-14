Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

