Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,872 shares of company stock worth $2,767,245 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

