Navellier & Associates Inc Has $596,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $135.01 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

