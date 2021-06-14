Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

