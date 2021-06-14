NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

