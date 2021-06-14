New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. 113,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

