New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Monday. 113,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About New Age Metals
