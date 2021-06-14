New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 67,119 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 148.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Freshpet worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Freshpet by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $167.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,085. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

